There has been growing uncertainty for some time around Boeing’s proposed new midmarket airplane (NMA), for now conceived as a small widebody targeting the niche between the 737 MAX and 787. At the same time, the continuing MAX grounding has raised questions about that program’s longer-term viability, and the 777X is another reason for concern rather than a relief. Large 737 MAX customer United Airlines chooses Airbus A321XLR Long-range A321neo variant to replace Boeing 757 ...