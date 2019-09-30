Jet Support Services has acquired Tracware, a maintenance, repair and overhaul software provider. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. It is the latest in a series of acquisitions for JSSI, which includes Conklin & de Decker and S3 Aero Specialists. Tracware provides aviation process control software to manage workflows for third-party MRO providers, manufacturers and those managing their own aircraft fleet. The company works with a wide cross section of MROs and manages close to 10,000 ...
