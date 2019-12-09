Boeing and Kitty Hawk Unveil UAM Joint Venture Boeing and startup Kitty Hawk have unveiled a joint venture, Wisk, that is developing the Cora two-seat electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) autonomous air taxi. The companies announced a strategic partnership in June. Formed in July and headquartered in Mountain View, California, Wisk is led by CEO Gary Gysin, former president and CEO of Liquid Robotics, the maritime autonomous robot developer acquired by Boeing in 2016. Gysin is ...
