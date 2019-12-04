The U.S. Air Force has launched a new acquisition program to replace four Boeing E-4B aircraft with the Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC) weapon system. An industry day will be held at Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts, in February to brief industry on details of the acquisition strategy for the SAOC program, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Battle Management office says in a Dec. 4 notice. The only detail released so far about the SAOC is that it should ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "USAF Launches SAOC Replacement Plan For E-4B" and other premium content selected daily by our editors.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.