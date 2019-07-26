Despite the hopes of industry in mainland Europe, the continent looks set to have two competing sixth-generation combat aircraft on the drawing boards during the 2020s and 2030s. With the July 19 announcement of Sweden as the first of several “like-minded partners” for Britain’s Tempest, the UK system has become an international venture and a direct competitor to the Franco-German-Spanish Future Combat Air System (FCAS). “We believe that Europe can afford two ...