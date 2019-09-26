Israeli fighter jets have exercised in the skies over the UK for the first time, shining the spotlight on an ever-tightening defense relationship between the countries. Seven F-15C/D Eagles, locally known as Baz within the Israeli Air Force, took part in Exercise Cobra Warrior operating from Royal Air Force Station Waddington in England Aug. 28-Sept. 18. They flew missions alongside Eurofighter Typhoons from Germany, Italy and the UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF). Relations between the two ...