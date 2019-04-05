As Brazil’s first Gripen E fighter moves down Saab’s assembly line, the final piece of the F-39 variant’s weapons package—a beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile—is still missing, but not forgotten. A new air-launched version of South Africa’s Umkhonto surface-to-air missile has emerged to compete over the long term to fill the long-range, radar-guided missile requirement for the Brazilian Air Force. Discussions have opened between the ...