An alarm has sounded within the U.S. Air Force over the scale and pace of China’s investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and the possibility that its aircraft could encounter smart, autonomous defenses in a future conflict. One response to that realization is Skyborg, an Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) program to rapidly develop and potentially field an unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) that can be used to gain experience with increasingly complex autonomy and AI ...