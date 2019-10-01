Chinese space launch company Link Space is working toward a 2022 first flight of a reusable rocket intended to place 180-kg (400-lb.) payloads in sun-synchronous orbits for a price of 20 million yuan ($2.8 million) a shot. Before that, a reusable sounding rocket is due to fly in July 2020, Link Space CEO Chu Longfei said at Aviation Expo China, held in Beijing Sept. 18–20. The company has flown two demonstrators A reusable sounding rocket will be the first product Privately owned ...