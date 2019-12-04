United Airlines ordered 50 Airbus A321XLRs, solving its Boeing 757 replacement issue and dealing two blows to the U.S. manufacturer in the process.

The new, 4,700nm-range Airbus narrowbodies seem set to serve as one-for-one replacements of United’s 757-200s, which the carrier uses on transatlantic and premium U.S. transcontinental markets. They also will open up more transatlantic routes from the carrier’s East Coast hubs at Newark Liberty and Washington Dulles airports.

United, an Airbus operator since 1993, has 174 A320ceo-family aircraft in its fleet. It also has ordered all three versions of the Boeing 737 MAX, but none have the A321XLR’s capacity or range. Adding the A321XLRs gives Airbus an opening for its current-generation narrowbody family at United—and could put some of the airline’s 170 outstanding MAX deliveries at risk.