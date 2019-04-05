Boeing is standing behind the baseline design of its 737 MAX as it seeks to restore industry confidence in the grounded twinjet and secure approval of a newly tested package of flight-control software and training upgrades meant to break links that helped form two 737-8 accident chains in five months. The company, which continues to build the newest 737 version at full rate despite having to stop delivery of completed aircraft to operators, maintains that the MAX is fundamentally safe to ...