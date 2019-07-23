H55, a technology spinoff from the Solar Impulse aound-the-world solar-powered aircraft team, has flown a two-seat electric aircraft aimed at the pilot-training market. The Bristell Energic, manufactured by BRM Aero, made its first flight on June 21 from Sion, Switzerland. For H55, which was founded by senior members of the Solar Impulse team including its CEO and pilot Andre Borschberg, flying the Energic is a step toward the development of certified propulsion systems for electric ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"H55 Flies Two-Seat Bristell Energic Trainer" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).