H55, a technology spinoff from the Solar Impulse aound-the-world solar-powered aircraft team, has flown a two-seat electric aircraft aimed at the pilot-training market. The Bristell Energic, manufactured by BRM Aero, made its first flight on June 21 from Sion, Switzerland. For H55, which was founded by senior members of the Solar Impulse team including its CEO and pilot Andre Borschberg, flying the Energic is a step toward the development of certified propulsion systems for electric ...