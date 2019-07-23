Honda Aircraft delivered the first two HondaJet Elites to Hawaii on June 27. The airframer said it was the first light jet to enter service in the Aloha State. Wing Spirit, a new commercial outfit, will operate the pair on inter-island charters. It is also considering using HondaJets as air ambulances and for aviation education opportunities throughout the state’s islands. The air ambulances would be outfitted with custom medevac configurations, marking the first time this design has ...
