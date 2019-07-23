Game Composites, founded by Walmart heir Steuart Walton, has received FAA type and production certificates for its GB1 Gamebird, a two-place composite aerobatic and training aircraft. The Bentonville, Arkansas, manufacturer reported orders on hand for 19 of the clean-sheet aircraft and initially plans to produce about one per month but production could double by year’s end. Walton is a Georgetown-educated attorney, a pilot like his grandfather and Walmart founder Sam Walton, and ...