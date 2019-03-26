About “half” of the U.S. Army’s AH-64 fleet will be replaced by the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA), U.S. Army officials confirmed to Aerospace ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FARA To Replace Half Of AH-64 Fleet, U.S. Army Says".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.