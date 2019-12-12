Southwest Airlines will share $125 million with employees as part of a deal struck with Boeing that covers part of what the airline is losing because of the 737 MAX groundings, the carrier said Dec. 12. “The company continues to engage in ongoing discussions with Boeing regarding compensation for damages related to the MAX groundings,” Southwest said. “The details of these discussions and the settlement with Boeing are confidential.” The Dallas-based airline had the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Southwest Airlines Strikes Deal With Boeing For Partial MAX Damages".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.