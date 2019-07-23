WASHINGTON—JetBlue’s near-term growth plans are being scaled back due to ongoing delivery delays with its Airbus A321neos, forcing the New York-based carrier to modify its schedules and cabin-refresh programs to help make up for the lost capacity. The carrier expects to grow 3-5% in the third quarter (Q3), “which is unusually low for JetBlue,” president and COO Joanna Geraghty acknowledged on the carrier’s second-quarter (Q2) earrings call July 23. Full-year ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Delays In A321neo Deliveries Slowing JetBlueâ€™s Growth Rate".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.