Storage space for stockpiling newly minted 737 MAXs is not an issue, Boeing told U.S. securities regulators in a newly unveiled document, and the embattled manufacturer has been more worried about delayed or canceled orders for the grounded narrowbody. “We do not expect that storage capacity would limit our ability to continue 737 MAX production,” Boeing wrote Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) officials. “We are currently using available storage space in several ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Canceled, Deferred MAX Orders Were Threats To Production, Not Storage".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.