Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. has delivered the 400th aircraft from the Gulfstream 650 family to a customer. The G650ER extended range includes its signature Gulfstream Cabin experience. This includes 100T fresh air, low cabin altitude, quiet sound levels, and 16 large windows. The aircraft will be based in the U.S. Gulfstream did not name the customer.
