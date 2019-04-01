JJ Frigge has been named executive vice president and general manager of Hartzell Propeller. Frigge joined Hartzell in 2011 as controller. In 2013, he took over leading the day-to-day business team and marketing and branding efforts. Frigge previously served as finance manager at Proctor & Gamble. Anca Mihalache has been named vice president of engine trading at APOC Aviation in Amsterdam. Michalache joins the company from Vallair, where she served as head of trading and leasing. She ...
