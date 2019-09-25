波音发布的《飞行员与技师展望》强调，创新和移动设备下的培训解决方案是技师维修下一代飞机的关键要素。这份报告预测未来20年需要77万名新维修技师，未来的维修工作将会更加多样、易变，更适合灵活的自适应学习方式，指出新技术将对从业者至关重要。

Innovative and mobile training solutions will be a key element in preparing technicians to work on newer-generation aircraft, says Boeing’s “Pilot and Technician Outlook.” The report, which also foresees the need for nearly 770,000 new maintenance technicians within the next 20 years, stresses that the future workforce will be more diverse, more mobile and more suited to flexible and adaptive learning methods, implying that new technologies will be critical to engage students.

波音全球服务公司负责训练和职业服务的首席技术专家Pete Boeskov表示，“我们看到维修从业人员对移动设备下的维修训练解决方案，以及交付训练或知识的需求都在日益增长，下一代机务人员和技师希望通过不同的方式学习和工作。人们对数字化建设抱有很大期望，以便能够在需要的时间和地点，以更连续的方式进行学习”。

“We are seeing increasing demand for mobile solutions across the board and the ability to deliver the training or knowledge where and when needed,” explains Pete Boeskov, chief technologist for training and professional services at Boeing Global Services. “The next generation of crewmembers and technicians expect to learn and work in different ways. There’s an expectation around a digital experience where learning is available in a more continuous way—where and when needed.”

Boeskov表示，在很多情况下，这仅仅意味着通过平板电脑或台式机模拟器完成训练。波音公司几年前将其便携式高保真桌面模拟解决方案MicroSim整合到维修训练课程中，已经显示了巨大的效果。然而，诸如增强和虚拟现实(AR/VR)等完全的仿真解决方案，正在寻求那些要求更高精确度和沉浸感的案例（特别是在很难使用真实飞机和装备进行训练的情况下）的支撑。

In many cases, Boeskov says this simply means pushing training through tablets or desktop simulators. Boeing integrated its portable, high-fidelity desktop simulation solution called MicroSim into maintenance training courses a couple of years ago and says it has been very effective. However, Boeskov says fully immersive solutions such as augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) are gaining traction for use cases that demand more accuracy and immersion—particularly for scenarios where practice using real aircraft and equipment is difficult or impractical.

Boeskov表示，“在虚拟世界里有更多机会通过实践来学习。我们已成功装备了多个VR训练解决方案，特别是在具有挑战性的任务中，完全真实的环境非常重要。公司还创建了一个可扩展的xR学习框架，能够创建通过移动或AR / VR设备快速交付的学习内容和场景。最终，我们希望让其客户能够轻松地使用这些新形式的学习内容”。

“In the virtual world, there is much more opportunity to learn by doing. We’ve had success in fielding VR solutions for training particularly challenging tasks where a fully realistic environment is really important,” Boeskov says. The company has also created a scalable xR Learning Framework that enables it to create learning content and scenarios that can be quickly delivered through mobile or AR/VR devices. “Ultimately, we want to make it very easy for our customers to consume these new forms of learning content,” he adds.

AR/VR

法荷航航空维修公司（AFI KLM E&M）已经完全引入了新技术进行训练。2008年以来，公司一直在使用3D功能进行培训，并于2016年开始使用VR技术。公司的创新主管James Kornberg表示，AFI KLM E&M已经使用VR进行发动机试车和典型的机械技术课程训练，还能使用微软的Hololens护目镜进行增强和混合现实训练。这项技术能够将飞机带入教室并向学员系统地展示他们可能在真正的飞机上都无法看到的细节，如燃料、设备冷却或空调系统，从而更好地了解正常和故障的状态。3D和VR技术非常有助于降低实际训练期间飞机、工具和发动机损坏的风险。

One MRO that has fully embraced new technology for training is AFI KLM E&M. It has been using 3D functionality for training purposes since 2008 and began using VR in 2016. James Kornberg, the company’s director of innovation, says AFI KLM E&M uses VR for engine run-up and type mechanic courses as well as augmented and mixed reality training using Microsoft Hololens goggles. “This technology allows us to bring the aircraft into the classroom and show to our trainees systems they cannot even see on a real aircraft, such as the fuel, equipment cooling or air conditioning systems to better understand normal and faulty behavior,” he says. He adds that 3D and VR are particularly useful to mitigate the risk of damage to aircraft, tools and engines during practical training.

尽管有这些好处，Kornberg表示这些新兴技术同样带来了一些挑战。“最大的挑战是那些在飞机环境中工作多年并且已经习惯了传统维修方法的技师，而年轻一代更容易适应新技术”。科恩伯格相信，为增强用户体验，可穿戴设备这样的技术需要改进。

Despite their benefits, Kornberg says these emerging technologies pose some challenges as well. “The biggest challenge is with engineers who [have worked] in the aircraft environment for years and are used to the old-school methods,” he says. “The younger generation adapts more easily to new technologies.” Kornberg also believes that the technology—particularly wearable devices—needs to be improved to enhance user experience.

汉莎技术公司（LHT）对于可穿戴设备也有同样的观点，公司已经开始使用AR / VR进行训练应用。汉莎技术的飞机系统创新主管Kai-Christoph Pfingsten表示，“AR技术最大的缺点是在应用时需要一个耳机，它很笨重，用户体验很差，佩戴几个小时后就会感到头晕。”

The perspective on wearables is similar at Lufthansa Technik (LHT), which is in the process of starting to work with AR/VR for training applications. “For AR, I think the biggest disadvantage is that you have to have a headset, which is very cumbersome and it makes you dizzy after a few hours,” says Kai-Christoph Pfingsten, head of innovation, aircraft systems at LHT.

Pfingsten表示，使用平板电脑等移动设备可以更好地应用AR功能，人们大多数时候更喜欢将手和眼睛放在他们正在使用的物体上，而耳机对于类似于发动机上的工作任务来说并不便捷。总之，Pfingsten认为，该技术需要直观且不释自明，这样才可以无缝地融入维修任务中。

Pfingsten says AR functionality would be better applied using mobile devices such as tablets, since “most of the time, people have preferred to have their hands and their eyes on the object they are working with,” and headsets are impractical for tasks such as working on an engine. Overall, Pfingsten says the technology needs to be intuitive and self-explanatory so it fits seamlessly into maintenance tasks.

“我认为未来有一天我们的护目镜都会被智能手机取代，它将会非常精巧，但是我认为这可能在20年之后出现。现在每个人都有手机，大家都知道怎么使用，所以技师使用手机实施检测没有任何障碍。”

“I think one day in the future when we all will have swapped our smart phones for smart goggles, it [will be] fine, but I think it’s maybe 20 years in the future,” he says. “I think now everybody has a smartphone, and everybody knows how to use it, so there’s no hurdle for a technician to use a tablet because he’s using it at home anyway.”

Pfingsten表示，汉莎技术认为VR在初始训练应用方面具有很大的潜力，比如让技师熟悉从外部看不到的复杂发动机部件。在这种使用案例中，用户可以轻松地检测部件，拆卸部件并把它们重新组装在一起。

For training, Pfingsten says LHT sees high potential with VR for initial training applications such as familiarizing technicians with complex engine parts that can’t be seen from the outside. In such use cases, he says, users can easily look through objects, disassemble them and put them back together virtually.

Pfingsten表示，汉莎技术还可以利用其他汉莎航空集团公司的技术来获得最佳的VR训练效果。汉莎航空培训公司今年早些时候开始VR机组人员训练项目，用于安全意识培训等方面。学员使用VR眼镜模拟飞机机舱，发现了有潜在危险的物体，如偷运到飞机上的武器或其他安全隐患。

Pfingsten says LHT can also tap other Lufthansa Group companies for inspiration on best practices with VR training. Lufthansa Aviation Training launched VR cabin crew training earlier this year, using it for things like safety awareness training. Trainees use VR glasses to simulate an aircraft cabin, where they find potentially dangerous objects such as weapons smuggled onto aircraft or other safety hazards.

Pfingsten表示，由于这种类型的安全训练是强制性的，使用VR更容易、更有效，而不用真正的飞机进行训练。同样的概念可以用于训练提高汉莎公司的安全意识。在MRO环境中，工人可以接受培训，检测虚拟机库或车间的潜在火灾、安全和质量风险。这种虚拟训练的标准化非常简单，可以在全球不同的设施中实施，无需分配真实的实物资产。

Since this type of safety training is mandatory, Pfingsten says it is easier and more efficient to use VR rather than setting up real aircraft for training. He believes the same concept could be used for training about safety awareness at LHT. In an MRO context, workers could be trained to detect potential fire, safety and quality hazards in a virtual hangar or shop floor. Pfingsten says this type of virtual training could be easily standardized at different global facilities without allocating real physical assets.

学校教学 (Tech at Schools)

虽然AR / VR等下一代技术可以在公司训练环境中节省成本，但由于难以获得机身和动力装置的认证，维修学校引进新技术仍然很难。今年的亚特兰大航空维修大赛上，Inside MRO与其他大小MRO企业的20多名学员交流时发现，这些企业涵盖从拥有大型维修项目的工业集团，到较小的地区技师学校等多种类型，他们都抱怨缺乏在训练中接受新技术的渠道。大赛期间，大部分学员都是第一次使用VR护目镜和3D照相机，尽管学校和学员都欢迎这些新的训练技术，但是引进新技术面临装备成本的问题。

While next-gen technologies like AR/VR provide potential cost savings within a corporate training context, it is a different story for schools training students for their airframe and powerplant licenses. At this year’s Aerospace Maintenance Competition in Atlanta, Georgia, Inside MRO spoke with more than 20 student competitors from schools ranging from industry powerhouses with robust maintenance programs to smaller regional technical schools competing for the first time. All of them bemoaned a lack of access to newer technologies as part of their training. During the competition, many of the students were using technologies such as VR goggles and 3D scanners for the first time. Although both students and schools would like access to these technologies for training, it ultimately boils down to the cost of the equipment.

Embry-Riddle航空大学航空维修科学副教授Chuck Horning表示，有些设备的费用超出了学校的能力，学校没有资金购买。但是学校有足够的理由花钱引进设备并开始应用。

“Some of that equipment is just beyond the means of a school to have the funds in order to purchase,” says Chuck Horning, associate professor of aviation maintenance science at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. “There has to be a valid reason for a school to spend money to bring that equipment in and start using it.”

也就是说，Horning相信AR/VR是学校引进新技术方面最可行的选择。“我认为AR/VR正逐渐开始进入训练环境，特别是其中一些系统的成本在过去几年中确实下降了很多，这使学校能够负担得起”。

That said, Horning believes AR/VR may be the most feasible option for schools in terms of adopting new technology. “I think that AR/VR is slowly going to start to work its way into the training environment, especially since the cost of some of those systems has really come down quite a bit over the last couple of years, which makes it affordable for schools to use,” he says.

Horning表示，Embry-Riddle的维修项目正致力于将该技术整合到培训中。该大学的航空学院花费了大量资金建立了一个VR/AR实验室，开发可用于学院内各种课程训练的辅助工具，而且学院的一些教师也正在开发VR训练辅助工具。

Horning says Embry-Riddle’s maintenance program is working toward integrating the technology into its training. The university’s College of Aviation has spent “considerable money” on creating a VR/AR lab to develop training aids that can be used in various programs within the college, and Horning says some of the school’s faculty are also developing VR training aids.

Horning表示，“利用有效的工具可能会帮助学员胜任或了解工作，尽管现在可能还没有实际的硬件，但是我们已经投入了实践。AR明显是工业改革的方向，毫无疑问在未来将应用到工厂车间。”

“It shows promise as an effective tool to help get students up to or knowledgeable and working in areas with things that we maybe don’t actually have the hardware on hand, or to augment physical, hands-on training that we’re doing,” he says. “AR is definitely something industry is moving toward, so they would certainly see this in the workplace in the future, without a doubt.”

视频辅导 ( Video Tutorials)

尽管像AR/VR这样的技术受到了大量夸张的宣传，但像数字视频或在线课程这样简单的应用也显示出作为学习辅助手段的潜力。辛辛那提的通用航空公司客户技术教育中心（CTEC），从2015年开始使用“维护分钟”教学视频，向技师提供有关发动机维护的所需教程。通用公司表示，视频可以通过YouTube上的MRO社区以及通过GE和CFM的维护分钟APP获得，这些视频可以帮助产生具体学习文化的有益工具。通用表示客户反馈非常积极，一些公司已将视频纳入其内部训练计划。

Although technologies like AR/VR receive much of the hype, something as simple as digital videos or online lessons have also shown potential as aids to learning. At GE Aviation’s Customer Technical Education Center (CTEC) in Cincinnati, instructional “Maintenance Minute” videos have been available since 2015 to offer on-demand tutorials about common engine maintenance issues for mechanics. GE says the videos, available to the wider MRO community on YouTube and via the GE and CFM Maintenance Minute app, have served as a beneficial tool to “help generate a culture of concrete learning.” GE reports that customer feedback has been so positive that some companies have incorporated the videos into their own internal training programs.

CTEC还使用2D模拟和3D模型来补充课堂教学。模型和模拟向学员展示发动机界面，以便更好地理解部件如何组合在一起、如何拆卸，以及维护入口是什么。

GE’s CTEC also uses 2D simulations and 3D models to supplement classroom training. The models and simulations show students engine interfaces for a better understanding of how pieces fit together and disassemble and what maintenance access will be.

首席培训专家、GE维护分钟视频的创建者之一Paul Bryan发现，这些训练技术对知识保留有显著的积极影响。在GE航空博客的一篇文章中，他写道：“你可以清楚地看到对学生的积极影响，他们能够保留大量的技术信息，如果他们满足了维护认证的其他步骤，这些技术信息最终将在停机坪或机库中得以实现。”

Paul Bryan, lead training specialist and one of the creators of GE’s Maintenance Minute videos, finds that these training technologies have a noticeably positive effect on knowledge retention. In a GE Aviation blog post, he writes: “You can clearly see the positive effect on our students, specifically around the amount of technical information they are able to retain and eventually put into practice on the tarmac or in the hangar once they satisfy their additional steps to maintenance certification.”

波音公司发起了关于未来培训与发展的内部调查，按需培训的理念是这项调查的关键。Boeskov表示，“这项调查得到了全球雇员的40000多份回复，指出改善技术开发计划，以及对那些受颠覆式技术影响的工作重新培训至关重要。”作为回应，波音公司推出了一个学习门户网站，为员工提供书籍、视频、在线课程和认证课程，以及新的虚拟学习选项，帮助他们了解技术技能和行业趋势。

At Boeing, the concept of providing more on-demand training was a key takeaway from an internal survey about the future of learning and development. “That effort generated more than 40,000 responses from employees around the globe, who told us that improving technical development programs and reskilling for jobs affected by technology disruption are of the highest importance,” explains Boeskov. In response, Boeing launched a learning portal to provide employees access to books, videos, online lessons and certification courses—as well as new virtual learning options to help them brush up on technical skills and industry trends.

Boeskov表示，“利用新兴技术可以为所有学习者提供平等的训练机会，按照需求学习相关知识，而不是采用千篇一律的学习方法”。

“Leveraging new and emerging technology allows us to provide equal access to training for all learners,” Boeskov adds, which enables “on-demand, relevant learning versus a one-size-fits-all training approach.”