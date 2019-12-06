NTSB
Advertisement
Airlines would have to retrofit thousands of in-service Boeing 737NG narrowbodies with redesigned engine cowls if the FAA enforces an NTSB recommendation stemming from an engine failure on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 in April 2018.
11月19日，NTSB公布了导致该起事故的可能原因：西南航空737-700飞机左侧CFM56-7B发动机其中一个风扇叶片出现一条“低循环”疲劳裂纹。风扇叶片末端的分离（称作风扇叶片飞脱（FBO）事件）致使叶片碎片进入发动机风扇机箱，从而损坏了风扇外整流罩的结构。包括锁存器组件在内的风扇整流罩碎片击中左侧机身第14排舷窗附近，致使窗户松脱、舱压急剧下降。
The safety board on Nov. 19 announced its probable cause finding into the accident, tracing its origin to a “low-cycle” fatigue crack of one of the fan blades in the left CFM56-7B engine of the Southwest 737-700. The separation of the fan blade at its root—called a fan-blade-out (FBO) event—sent blade fragments into the engine fan case and compromised the outer fan cowl structure. Fragments of the fan cowl, including a latch keeper component, struck the left side of the fuselage near the cabin window at Row 14, dislodging the window and causing the rapid depressurization of the cabin.
2018年4月17日发生的航班事故致使座位号为14A的乘客不幸丧命。这是自2009年2月科尔根航空公司3407班机坠毁以来，美国航空客运发生的第一起死亡事故。这架由纽约拉瓜迪亚机场飞往达拉斯拉夫菲尔德机场的西南航空班机上共有144名乘客和5名机组成员。西南航空公司机长Tammie Jo Shults和副机长Darren Ellisor在班机于32600英尺的高空发生故障后，前往费城国际机场进行了紧急降落。
The passenger in seat 14A was killed in the chain of events that occurred on the flight on April 17, 2018. It was the first fatality on a U.S. passenger airline since the crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407 in February 2009. There were 144 total passengers and five crew on the scheduled Southwest flight from New York LaGuardia Airport to Dallas Love Field. Southwest Capt. Tammie Jo Shults and First Officer Darren Ellisor performed an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport after the engine failed at 32,600 ft.
《航空周刊》的机队数据库显示，全球的在役波音737NG中，有36%位于亚太地区。
According to Aviation Week’s Fleet Discovery, 36% of in-service Boeing 737NG in the world are in Asia-Pacific.
这条消息是Bill Carey在Aviation Week & Space Technology发表文章的摘要。请阅读全文详细了解NTSB的调查结果和建议。订阅者可以在此处访问完整的文章 (英文）。
This is an abbreviated version of an article by Bill Carey that first appeared in Aviation Week & Space Technology . Read details about NTSB's findings and recommendation in the full article. Login or subscribe to access the full article here.