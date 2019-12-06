若FAA强制执行NTSB因美国西南航空公司1380航班引擎故障所提出的建议，各航空公司将不得不对数千架在役的波音737NG窄体机进行改进，重新设计发动机整流罩。

Boeing Southwest Airlines Airlines would have to retrofit thousands of in-service737NG narrowbodies with redesigned engine cowls if the FAA enforces an NTSB recommendation stemming from an engine failure onFlight 1380 in April 2018.

The safety board on Nov. 19 announced its probable cause finding into the accident, tracing its origin to a “low-cycle” fatigue crack of one of the fan blades in the left CFM56-7B engine of the Southwest 737-700. The separation of the fan blade at its root—called a fan-blade-out (FBO) event—sent blade fragments into the engine fan case and compromised the outer fan cowl structure. Fragments of the fan cowl, including a latch keeper component, struck the left side of the fuselage near the cabin window at Row 14, dislodging the window and causing the rapid depressurization of the cabin.

2018年4月17日发生的航班事故致使座位号为14A的乘客不幸丧命。这是自2009年2月科尔根航空公司3407班机坠毁以来，美国航空客运发生的第一起死亡事故。这架由纽约拉瓜迪亚机场飞往达拉斯拉夫菲尔德机场的西南航空班机上共有144名乘客和5名机组成员。西南航空公司机长Tammie Jo Shults和副机长Darren Ellisor在班机于32600英尺的高空发生故障后，前往费城国际机场进行了紧急降落。

The passenger in seat 14A was killed in the chain of events that occurred on the flight on April 17, 2018. It was the first fatality on a U.S. passenger airline since the crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407 in February 2009. There were 144 total passengers and five crew on the scheduled Southwest flight from New York LaGuardia Airport to Dallas Love Field. Southwest Capt. Tammie Jo Shults and First Officer Darren Ellisor performed an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport after the engine failed at 32,600 ft.

《航空周刊》的机队数据库显示，全球的在役波音737NG中，有36%位于亚太地区。

According to Aviation Week’s Fleet Discovery, 36% of in-service Boeing 737NG in the world are in Asia-Pacific .