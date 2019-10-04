JS blocked
Podcast: Sustainability And Speed ‘Downunder’

Oct 4, 2019  | Aviation Week & Space Technology
Are these seemingly mutually exclusive goals attainable in an increasingly environmentally concerned world? It was on the agenda at the International Society for Air Breathing Engines (ISABE) conference in Canberra, Australia, from where senior editor Guy Norris discusses everything from biofuels and more electric aviation to hypersonics and long range commercial operations with the Society’s Prof. Ric Parker and Prof. Andrew Neely.

