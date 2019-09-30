Janet Kavandi has been named Sierra Nevada Corp. (SNC) senior vice president for Space Systems. She is a former NASA astronaut and Glenn Research Center director. Kavandi flew on three space shuttle missions, logging more than 33 days and 13 million mi. in space. At Glenn, she was pivotal in the expansion of the Artemis program. Safe Flight Instrument Corp. has promoted Matthew Greene to president from executive vice president. He is a third-generation leader in the company his grandfather ...