A high-level industry task force convened to address the challenge of drone incursions at U.S. and Canadian airports has issued an interim report that lends weight to calls on regulators to speed requirements that drones be capable of transmitting identifying information. The so-called Remote ID capability is a “critical component” of planned efforts to detect and identify drones near airports, the Blue Ribbon Task Force on Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Mitigation at Airports ...