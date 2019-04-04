NASA’s search for commercial alternatives to send an Orion capsule on a flight test around the Moon found nothing would be faster than waiting for the long-delayed Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. But it did reveal an interesting configuration for future lunar missions: pairing a SpaceX Falcon Heavy with a United Launch Alliance (ULA) upper stage. “Talk about strange bedfellows,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said during a televised all-hands meeting with employees ...
