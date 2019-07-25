The CSO-1 military Earth observation satellite: Cnes
LYON, France—France now has a space defense strategy and it includes developing patrol satellites and space-based directed energy weapons, Florence Parly, French minister of armed forces, said July 25 here at the air defense and air operations command. A space command, initially with 220 personnel, will be created on Sept. 1. As it will be part of the French air force, the latter is to become the air and space force (armee de l’Air et de l’Espace). The operations center of ...
