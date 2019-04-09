Weighing only 9.7 kg (21.3 lb.) and measuring about the size of a briefcase, the full-scale model of the Visiona VCUB1 nanosatellite does not make much of an impression hanging from the ceiling of a Latin American Aerospace and Defense exhibit booth in Rio de Janeiro. But its diminutive size understates its significance to Visiona—the eight-year-old joint venture by Embraer and Telebras—and to Brazil’s national space program. As the selected host of many of ...