Weighing only 9.7 kg (21.3 lb.) and measuring about the size of a briefcase, the full-scale model of the Visiona VCUB1 nanosatellite does not make much of an impression hanging from the ceiling of a Latin American Aerospace and Defense exhibit booth in Rio de Janeiro. But its diminutive size understates its significance to Visiona—the eight-year-old joint venture by Embraer and Telebras—and to Brazil’s national space program. As the selected host of many of ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Brazilâ€™s Space Industry Revives With VCUB Nanosatellite" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.