Like many children growing up during the Apollo Moon program, Douglas Loverro wanted to become an astronaut. In 1972, he headed off to the U.S. Air Force Academy to pursue his dream. Loverro ended up on a different path, developing and managing Air Force and National Reconnaissance Office space programs, including military satellite communications, the GPS network and classified space systems. In 2013, Loverro was tapped by President Barack Obama as deputy assistant secretary of ...