Sometimes little things can make a big difference. Issues with components to upgrade the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) System envisioned to protect the U.S. from Iranian and North Korean ballistic missile threats are delaying work on a subsystem and may slow the production of new and retrofitted interceptors. The Redesigned Kill Vehicle (RKV) will replace the aging Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle (EKV) for 64 ground-based interceptors (GBI), but concerns about suspect components on the ...