DLR Flight-Tests New Digital Aeronautical Communications German Aerospace Center DLR is planning to fly a prototype of a new digital aeronautical radio system for the first time by the end of March. The L-band Digital Aeronautical Communications System (LDACS) is designed to provide secure and efficient data exchange between air traffic control and flight decks. Analog VHF communications are expected to reach saturation in Europe by 2020. The LDACS is being developed to overcome congestion ...