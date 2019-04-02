While composite materials, especially carbon-fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRP), have proven their worth for the construction of lighter aircraft, their life-cycle impact is questionable. At the end of their lives, they are recycled into a low-value product at best; in the worst case, their destination will be a landfill site. The industry’s numerous research and development (R&D) efforts of the past decade to reuse the fiber—the most valuable component in the material—in ...