India Tests Anti-Satellite Missile India tested an Anti-Satellite Missile System (ASAT) by destroying one of its low-orbiting live satellites—the fourth country to have used such technology after the U.S., Russia and China. “In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. One such moment is today,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi says. The test, christened Mission Shakti (Strength), was led by the ...
