Lockheed Martin Completes Long-Range, Ground-Launched Missile Test Lockheed Martin on Dec. 10 completed the first flight test of the company’s candidate for the U.S. Army’s next long-range, ground-launched ballistic missile. The company’s design for the Precision Strike Missile (PRSM) flew 240 km (150 mi.) after being fired from a Lockheed High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars). Lockheed’s missile is in competition with Raytheon’s DeepStrike ...
