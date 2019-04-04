Turkish Official Calls S-400 Buy a ‘Done Deal’ Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says its receipt of Russia’s S-400 Triumf air defense system is “a done deal,” despite increasing pressure by the U.S. The U.S. would rather Turkey buys Raytheon’s Patriot system, which would be compatible with NATO allies. A major concern is that if the S-400 and Lockheed Martin F-35s are in proximity, Russia could gain access to information about the stealth ...