A common saying among pilots is that “speed is life.” As long as the altitude is high enough, many problems in flight are solved by pushing the throttle forward. Among military acquisition aficionados, however, speed is more often associated with higher risk. Attempting to accelerate the development schedule of a new weapon system tends to increase the odds of test failures, delays and cost increases. But the risk tolerance equation has changed within the U.S. Air ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"U.S. Air Force’s New Speed-to-Market Mantra Draws Skepticism" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.