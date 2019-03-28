Britain has committed to buying Boeing’s E-7 airborne early warning (AEW) derivative of the Boeing 737 in a $2 billion pre-Brexit spending splurge. A finalized contract with Boeing announced on March 22 covers the purchase of five aircraft and the conversion work, modifying the 737-700 airframe to the E-7 configuration, to be carried out in-country by Cambridge, England-based Marshall Aerospace. The deal emerged as Britain continues to consider its future relationship with the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Sole-Source Wedgetail Deal Beats UK Brexit Clock" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.