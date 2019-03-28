Britain has committed to buying Boeing’s E-7 airborne early warning (AEW) derivative of the Boeing 737 in a $2 billion pre-Brexit spending splurge. A finalized contract with Boeing announced on March 22 covers the purchase of five aircraft and the conversion work, modifying the 737-700 airframe to the E-7 configuration, to be carried out in-country by Cambridge, England-based Marshall Aerospace. The deal emerged as Britain continues to consider its future relationship with the ...