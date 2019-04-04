A supersonic-combustion ramjet will power a future hypersonic cruise missile planned to replace France’s current air-launched nuclear deterrent. The government’s first confirmation of the propulsion system for the secretive ASN4G program was tucked into a news release from France’s Directorate General for Armaments (DGA) about a new supercomputer facility being opened by MBDA, the missile’s developer. The European missile manufacturer will use the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Scramjet Will Power Franceâ€™s Next Nuclear Missile" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.