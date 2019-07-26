Over the past several years, I and many in industry have focused on improving the availability of critical military platforms. We are starting to move the needle in the right direction. But having seen how industry is able to ensure high levels of system availability, I am convinced that the Defense Department can draw on industry best practices to advance its readiness recovery. We must accelerate our pace: The threats and requirements specified in the National Defense Strategy (NDS) ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Opinion: How Industry Can Teach Pentagon To Improve Readiness" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.