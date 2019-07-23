Japan’s program for upgrading Boeing F-15 Eagles could have been an opportunity to bring advanced Japanese technology into service—with associated costs and risk. Instead, Tokyo is playing it safe, choosing U.S. systems already integrated in various versions of the big fighter. The centerpiece of the work will be installation of the Raytheon APG-82 radar. The fighters will also use the BAE Systems ALQ-239 DEWS electronic warfare equipment. And Raytheon, not Japanese, air-to-air ...