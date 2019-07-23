Japan’s program for upgrading Boeing F-15 Eagles could have been an opportunity to bring advanced Japanese technology into service—with associated costs and risk. Instead, Tokyo is playing it safe, choosing U.S. systems already integrated in various versions of the big fighter. The centerpiece of the work will be installation of the Raytheon APG-82 radar. The fighters will also use the BAE Systems ALQ-239 DEWS electronic warfare equipment. And Raytheon, not Japanese, air-to-air ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Japan Upgrading F-15s With APG-82, Other U.S. Systems" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.