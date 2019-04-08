Almost exactly two years after work began on Reaction Engines’ TF1 test site at Westcott, England, the company is starting to populate the purpose-built Buckinghamshire facility in preparation for the start of Sabre engine core component tests in 2020. Surrounded largely by trees on a 6-acre site in the quiet southwest corner of the Westcott Venture Park, the TF1 facility includes a multipurpose propulsion test stand and a 30,000 ft.2 assembly building with workshops, offices and a ...