Almost exactly two years after work began on Reaction Engines’ TF1 test site at Westcott, England, the company is starting to populate the purpose-built Buckinghamshire facility in preparation for the start of Sabre engine core component tests in 2020. Surrounded largely by trees on a 6-acre site in the quiet southwest corner of the Westcott Venture Park, the TF1 facility includes a multipurpose propulsion test stand and a 30,000 ft.2 assembly building with workshops, offices and a ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Greenfield Site Readied For Reaction Core Testing " is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.