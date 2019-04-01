U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Nina Armagno became the space programs director at the Pentagon one year ago after serving as plans and policy director at U.S. Strategic Command. She talked with Pentagon Editor Lee Hudson about space threats, future capabilities, small satellites, space operators and Blackjack. Why is there a renewed focus on space, and what types of threats will the U.S. face in the future? The United States of America is the best in the world at space—our allies ...