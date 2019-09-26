The Polish government appears to have its heart set on a purchase of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. Warsaw could sign off on the key letter of offer and acceptance for up to 32 of the combat aircraft by the end of the year, making Poland the first former Warsaw Pact country to sign up for the low-observable fighter, further bolstering a tightening defense pact with the U.S. Hungary weighs Embraer KC-390 for air transport needs Serbia will be first European operator of Chinese ...