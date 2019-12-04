Usually, a pilot’s fingers use interfaces. But in one particular instance they are the interface—between the electronic flight bag (or EFB, if the cockpit is so equipped) and the flight management system (FMS). The EFB is a user-friendly device for pilots to prepare for their flights and also find information inflight, such as an airport chart. The FMS can be likened to the brain of the aircraft, as it is connected to 30 or so systems and creates the planned flightpath. But it ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Future Flight Management System To Cope With More Complex Airspace" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.