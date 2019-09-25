Known for taking chances on unproven partners, Iridium has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with fledgling small satellite operator OneWeb “to work toward a combined service offering.” OneWeb aims to encircle the Earth with 650 broadband communications satellites initially; thus far, it has placed six into orbit. Though not critical, like Iridium’s 2010 decision to hire unproven SpaceX to launch its Iridium Next constellation, the MOU announced on ...