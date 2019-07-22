The Trump administration’s Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is looking to streamline licensing and regulation of small satellites to help catalyze their development and that of related services. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai told a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event in July that, in essence, smaller satellites—those with mass under 400 kg (880 lb.)—deserve a less onerous process compared with their large, legacy brethren. Commissioners will formally consider a proposed, ...