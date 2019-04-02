Commercial aerospace hasn’t experienced a jolt for a new aircraft model like that of Boeing’s 737 MAX 8, which suffered two crashes in just five months, since the Lockheed Electra suffered three fatal crashes between February 1959 and March 1960. The MAX’s automated flight-control system, known as the MCAS, appears to have played a central role in the crash of Lion Air Flight 610 in October and possibly in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 accident, ...