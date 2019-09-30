Long-accepted assumptions about how pilots would react in failure scenarios and process flight deck hazard indications are inadequate and should be updated to help make aircraft designs safer, the NTSB says. The safety board’s conclusions, detailed to support seven recommendations made to the FAA in a Sept. 26 letter, are based in part on information gleaned from the probe of two Boeing 737-8 MAX accidents that led to the MAX fleet being grounded. The board also analyzed information ...