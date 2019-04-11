A time line from the past to the future runs through the Irish Aviation Authority’s (IAA) North Atlantic Communications Center at Ballygirreen, a townland on the Shannon Estuary in western Ireland. Originally known as Shannon Aeradio, the station dates to 1936, when a transmitter hut, a receiver hut and a short-wave radio direction-finding hut were built to provide communications by Morse code with flying boats crossing the North Atlantic Ocean between Ireland and Newfoundland, ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Irish Authority Evolves As Europeâ€™s â€˜Gatewayâ€™" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.