A time line from the past to the future runs through the Irish Aviation Authority’s (IAA) North Atlantic Communications Center at Ballygirreen, a townland on the Shannon Estuary in western Ireland. Originally known as Shannon Aeradio, the station dates to 1936, when a transmitter hut, a receiver hut and a short-wave radio direction-finding hut were built to provide communications by Morse code with flying boats crossing the North Atlantic Ocean between Ireland and Newfoundland, ...