JAL 777
GE Aviation is recommending operators of GE90-115B engines install re-designed stator vane segments to prevent wear and potential cracking that investigators determined was behind a 2017 Japan Airlines (JAL) engine failure, a Japan Transport Safety Board (JTSB) report on the incident revealed. The issue is linked to spacing between low-pressure turbine (LPT) fifth-stage stator segments. Tests conducted by GE in 2013 predicted that binding could cause adjacent segments in the 26-segment ...
